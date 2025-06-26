Commuter traffic gives way for whales on Australia's humpback highway

''It's blubber to blubber,'' said Dr. Vanessa Pirotta, a wildlife scientist at Macquarie University in Sydney and author of the book ''Humpback Highway.'' During peak traffic periods the bustling coastal city of 5.5 million people becomes one of the world's few urban centers where you might see a breaching whale on your morning walk, while buying a coffee, or waiting at a bus stop – anyplace you can see the ocean.