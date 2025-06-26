Commuter traffic gives way for whales on Australia's humpback highway

PORT STEPHENS, Australia — The ferry was late, but not because of the usual traffic. Sydney commuters watched from an idling boat this month as humpback whales the size of buses surfaced nearby, halting the vessel's passage across the harbor. The curious mammals seemed to be watching them back.
In June and July, it's not uncommon for whales to stop water traffic in Sydney. Winter heralds the opening of the so-called humpback highway, a migratory corridor along Australia's east coast used by about 40,000 of the massive creatures as they travel from feeding grounds in freezing Antarctica to tropical breeding areas off Queensland state.
''It's blubber to blubber,'' said Dr. Vanessa Pirotta, a wildlife scientist at Macquarie University in Sydney and author of the book ''Humpback Highway.'' During peak traffic periods the bustling coastal city of 5.5 million people becomes one of the world's few urban centers where you might see a breaching whale on your morning walk, while buying a coffee, or waiting at a bus stop – anyplace you can see the ocean.
Whales cruise close to shore
The reason humpbacks on the highway are so visible is due to their size – adults can be 16-17 meters (52-56 feet) in length, and weigh 40 tonnes – and their proximity to people. On their 10,000km (6,000 mile) journey from icy to balmy waters, one of the world's longest mammal migrations, the creatures stay close to shore.
''They are incredibly curious,'' said Pirotta. ''There's been times where there's been whales in the harbor this year where they've literally halted traffic.''
Australians get so close to the creatures that some have attracted fans. Among them are Migaloo, an all-white humpback whose sightings spanned 1991 to 2020, and Blade Runner, named for her tussle with a boat propeller that created her long, distinctive scars.
Humpbacks go people-watching