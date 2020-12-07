Ramsey County prosecutors on Monday offered to stay the felony charge of an American Indian Movement (AIM) leader accused of toppling a Christopher Columbus statue outside the State Capitol this summer in exchange for 100 hours of community service.

Michael A. Forcia, 57, must write a letter acknowledging the damage he caused and remain lawabiding while on probation for the next year, according to the plea agreement. Once completed, the charge will be removed from his record.

"We cannot ignore that the act in this case was an act of civil disobedience — and a response that follows with simply punishment would not further the goals of uniting community or achieving justice in these circumstances," said Assistant County Attorney Sarah Cory, who noted that Forcia has no criminal history.

After convening three seperate meetings with Indigenous communities, faith leaders and law enforcment, prosecutors opted not to push for a sentence involving jail or prison time. "The consensus was that...it would be detrimental," Cory said.

Forcia, of New Brighton, was charged with felony destruction of property via summons in August — two months after investigators say he led a group of protesters in pulling down the nearly 90-year-old statue with a rope, within full view of State Patrol officers. At the time, Forcia told onlookers that he was willing to risk criminal charges for tearing it down.

"I'll accept it fully, whatever it is, 100%," he later told the Star Tribune. "Whatever has happened to me is of little consequence compared to the conversation the state needs to have about this."

Authorities estimated the cost of repairing the monument and surrounding property at around $155,000. Gov. Tim Walz decided early on not to return the 10-foot bronze statue to its spot on the Capitol grounds.

The statue, erected in 1931, was commissioned by and paid for by a group called Italian-Americans of Minnesota at a time when Italian Americans faced widespread discrimination. Columbus was then seen as a symbol of the Italian people's contributions to the country.

But the 15th-century Genoese explorer has long been a target of activists for his role in colonizing, killing and exploiting Indigenous people. The monument's expulsion at the Capitol marked the first of many statues on public grounds felled by protesters in the nationwide reckoning over institutional racism that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

At the time, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Forcia's attorney, Jack Rice, had called for a transparent judicial process giving voice to divergent opinions in a case that generated widespread interest across the state. The forums allowed both sides to articulate what that statue meant to them, offering a "transformative process for justice," Rice said.

Forcia, appearing from home via Zoom, thanked his defense counsel and the judge.

"I look forward to the community service," he said. "I look forward to the discussions we'll be having."

At the hearing's conclusion, Chief Judge Leonardo Castro lauded both parties for its work to find an "innovative and creative" resolution to the case.

"It is a step toward healing," he said. "If we don't like the law, we fight to change it."

This is a breaking news story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.