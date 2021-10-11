Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
Winston Smith's death revived scrutiny of federal body camera policies
Bremer trustee Lipschultz saw 'once in a lifetime' chance to sell Bremer bank company
Defense lawyer in Orono crash that killed coach's son raises prospect of mechanical failure
Five St. Paul schools to close, others to merge under district proposal
U.S. Postal Service celebrates Día de los Muertos with stamps by Minneapolis artist
Souhan: Lacking second-half scores, Vikings need to unleash stars
After 11 jobs in 10 states, Macalester's Ware set to 'make this thing go'
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
next
600105702
Community reacts after charges filed in deadly shooting
Two men are facing numerous charges in connection witha shooting at a St. Paul barearly Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured.
October 11, 2021 — 6:49pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Awkward Cousins-Zimmer moment perfect snapshot of Vikings season
9:15am
Outdoors
'Emergency action' taken to try halting CWD's spread in state's deer
6:47pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
Vikings
Souhan: Awkward Cousins-Zimmer moment perfect snapshot of Vikings season
9:15am
Outdoors
'Emergency action' taken to try halting CWD's spread in state's deer
6:47pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Local
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Gophers
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
6:13pm
More From Star Tribune
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
Souhan: Awkward Cousins-Zimmer moment perfect snapshot of Vikings season
'Emergency action' taken to try halting CWD's spread in state's deer
More From Star Tribune
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
Gophers lose Potts for season; severity of injury unknown
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
Souhan: Awkward Cousins-Zimmer moment perfect snapshot of Vikings season
'Emergency action' taken to try halting CWD's spread in state's deer
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Prosecutor: No charges against marshals in Uptown shooting of Winston Boogie Smith
5:01pm
Unvaccinated continue to drive COVID-19 growth in Minnesota
11:53am
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
50 minutes ago
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.