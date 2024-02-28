Community mourns fallen Burnsville first responders at funeral

The caskets representing the fallen are brought into the sanctuary at Grace Church before the start of the memorial service. Photos of Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, left, firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, center, and officer Matthew Ruge, 27, right, stand at the front of the sanctuary.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Law enforcement officials gather in the sanctuary of Grace Church before the start of the memorial service.
AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune
A casket representing the fallen was moved into Grace Church before the start of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, at Grace Church.
JEFF WHEELER, Star Tribune
A man carries a flag through the parking lot as law enforcement members arrive at the memorial service.
JEFF WHEELER, Star Tribune
Law enforcement members arrive before the start of the memorial service at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Wednesday.
JEFF WHEELER, Star Tribune
A giant American flag hung between two ladder trucks ahead of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40 at Grace Church.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Members of the Minneapolis police mounted patrol arrived ahead of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Grace Church.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Gov. Tim Walz and State House Speaker Melissa Hortman arrived ahead of a memorial service for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, Matthew Ruge, 27, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 at Grace Church.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
An American flag made of flowers is on display at a live stream at Prince of Peace in Burnsville.