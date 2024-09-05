Video

Community members remember the lives of Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey

Community members remember the lives of Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey – two people who were killed during a drunk driving incident on Sunday, September 1 at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. Kristina Folkerts, a mother of three daughters, worked at Park Tavern. She was at work when a car plowed through the restaurant's outdoor patio. Gabe Harvey was an employee at nearby Methodist Hospital who was celebrating a colleague when he was also struck by the vehicle. Nine other people were injured, three seriously.

By Amanda Anderson

September 5, 2024 at 4:31PM
Community members remember the lives of Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey – two people who were killed during a drunk driving incident in St. Louis Park.

