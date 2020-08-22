Just one year ago, U.S. corporate philanthropy increased by 13.4% over 2018 to $21.09 billion. However, those donations represented a mere 5% of the nearly $450 billion in total U.S. giving.

Today, the world has changed and we are experiencing the triple whammy of the coronavirus, the expansion of the racial-justice movement and the deepest economic crisis of our lives. Now is the time when the help of the many businesses that are still profitable is urgently needed.

With massive unemployment, business failures, political giving in this election year, the recent changes in income tax laws and more, the nonprofit sector is facing unprecedented losses and many will be forced to reduce programs or even close.

Research shows that 78% of U.S. consumers want companies to address important social justice issues. 87% will purchase a product because a company advocated for an issue they cared about. Moreover, 75% of people are likely to start shopping at a company that supports an issue they agree with.

Millennials, people ages 24 to 39 in 2020, comprise 35% of the global workforce and, by 2025, that number will rise to 75%. In one study, 83% of millennials claimed more loyalty to a company that helps them contribute to social and environmental issues, compared to 70% of the entire multigenerational U.S. workforce.

In addition to the holy grail of making cash donations to local nonprofits, companies can increase financial support and opportunities for employee volunteerism; establish or increase a program to match employees’ donations to local charities; donate employees’ unique skills and services to the nonprofit sector; contribute products and services to nonprofits in need; shift production lines to meet pressing needs in health care or education; host internal charitable drives for food, clothing, books, etc.; expand support for mental health care for employees balancing the stress of the pandemic with family and work responsibilities; and, of course, increase pay and health care benefits.

Businesses increasingly understand that a reputation as a good corporate citizen helps them recruit, engage and retain employees; create better relationships with vendors and regulators; satisfy investors’ objectives; and deepen ties with customers, all while making a difference in the world. These efforts increase the likelihood of improving businesses’ triple bottom line — taking care of people, protecting the planet and enhancing profits.

Bruce DeBoskey, a philanthropic strategist, wrote this column for Tribune News Service.