THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch rail network ground to a halt Thursday evening due to a communications breakdown between drivers and traffic managers, leaving many commuters stranded as they tried to get home from work.
It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, but the national railway company, NS, halted all trains late in the afternoon, a peak time for commuters.
NS said that due to a "telephone malfunction at the traffic control posts, no train traffic is possible" until at least 7 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT).
"Delay your travel," the company advised passengers.
Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.
Judge orders Philip's will sealed to protect royal 'dignity'
A judge ruled Thursday that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the "dignity" of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain's head of state.
UK's Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finishing a major shakeup of his government on Thursday, shuffling his team of middle-ranking and junior ministers after making big changes at the top.
Piers Morgan to launch new TV show in deal with News Corp
British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia, the company said Thursday.
