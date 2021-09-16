THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch rail network briefly ground to a halt Thursday evening due to a communications breakdown between drivers and traffic managers, leaving many commuters stranded as they tried to get home from work.
It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, but the national railway company, NS, halted all trains late in the afternoon, a peak time for commuters.
NS said that due to a "telephone malfunction at the traffic control posts, no train traffic is possible" until at least 7 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT). A severely disrupted service resumed in the evening, but the company continued to advise passengers to delay their travel if possible.
