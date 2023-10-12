NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Fastenal Co., up $4.21 to $60.22.

The distributor of nuts, bolts and other construction material beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Domino's Pizza Inc., down $3.88 to $350.17.

The pizza chain's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Commercial Metals Co., down $4.65 to $43.69.

The maker and recycler of steel and metal products reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Ford Motor Co., down 25 cents to $12.

The United Auto Workers expanded their strike to include the most profitable Ford plant in the world.

ViaSat Inc., up $1.17 to $16.80.

The communications company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Infosys Ltd., down $1.15 to $16.46.

The business consulting services provider gave investors a disappointing revenue update.

Atlassian Corp., down $13.05 to $186.40.

The software company is buying video-messaging platform Loom for $975 million.

Victoria's Secret & Co., up 30 cents to $15.23.

The lingerie retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.