Commentators poke fun and educate to help audience in soccer-crazy Brazil embrace American football

''Football is so different from every other sport we like in Brazil. In the other sports, the ball is the center of the action. And in football that's not necessarily the case. There's a lot going on where cameras are not showing, and that's hard for our viewers,'' he said. ''The job of us commentators is to direct people's attention. It is hard to explain to my aunt that a first down can be as important as a touchdown depending on a team's situation."