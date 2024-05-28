Do you have an opinion on the recent decision to change the name of any North American birds named for people?

Here's a chance to tell the powers that be how you feel about this.

Some months ago the American Ornithological Society decided to change eponymous names (named after a person). The decision was driven by concern that some birds were named for persons with unsavory backgrounds. So, change one, change them all.

The AOU, the name-changing agency, is seeking opinions from its members, mostly professional ornithologists, and from birders in general, like you.

You have until Friday, May 31, to post your comments at forms.gle/sqsab1WfdcPek6E76