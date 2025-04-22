Coming off losing season, UCLA already feels like a winner for landing Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava

LOS ANGELES — UCLA may have been 5-7 in coach DeShaun Foster's first season, but he's smiling now and the Bruins are suddenly feeling like winners.
Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is coming home to suit up for the Bruins this fall.
''To be able to bring in the number one player in the portal is just something we couldn't pass up,'' Foster said Tuesday. ''This is a good buzz for us.''
Iamaleava, who confirmed his departure from Tennessee last weekend, wasn't at practice Tuesday. He's expected to join the team this summer after finishing up the semester in Knoxville.
''This is a big guy, a true competitor, fiery, a big arm,'' Foster said, ticking off the 6-foot-6 quarterback's attributes. ''Keeping the California and LA kids here, this is a big thing.''
The 20-year-old Iamaleava is from Long Beach and starred at Warren High in Downey. He led Tennessee to its first College Football Playoff berth last season, throwing for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 364 yards and three TDs.
Foster described Iamaleava as ''a player that wanted to come home and be closer to his family. The family played a big role and being able to come home to California, I think that played a big role, too.''
Because of his local ties, Iamaleava is well known to several UCLA players, some of whom played with him previously. The Bruins staff had seen him in high school, making their fact-finding easier.