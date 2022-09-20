Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Tall prairie grass meadows, warmer layers and locally made beautiful boots for fall — all look appealing this season. Minnesota brands specializing in comfort shoes kick off the transition to cooler temperatures. They're part of the trend toward lighter earth tones popping up across the fashion landscape.

Grasshopper

Ted Baker floral dress, $140; Rag and Bone quilted jacket, $230, nordstromrack.com; Mayfair boot in sand, $99, wetknotusa.com.

Cultivated

Topshop blazer, $80, nordstrom.com; Bailey hat, $40, and Club Monaco knit top, $80, both nordstromrack.com; midi skirt, $180, bananarepublic.com; 11-inch clog boot in Cedar Nu Buc, $385, svensclogs.com.

Seeded

Topshop green polyester jacket, $91, nordstrom.com; Free People blouse, $99, plaid pant, $45, both nordstromrack.com; 6-inch Classic Moc in Butter Abilene, $310, redwingshoes.com.

Field hand

Wool and cashmere vest, $90, Walter Baker cable dress, $20, nordstromrack.com; headscarf, stylist's own; Quetico tall in maple, $290, stegermukluks.com.

Mowed

L'Agence wide leg pant, $70, Boss green duster, $190, wool gingham jacket, $140, all nordstromrack.com; Torrey boot, $70, minnetonkamoccasin.com.

Photos: Zach Hagen, hagen-creative.com; creative director/stylist: Barbara Schmidt, studiobstyle.com; hair and makeup: Allison AuBuchon, mooretalent.com; talent: Gabi, ignite-models.com.