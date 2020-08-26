NEW YORK — The "Comedy in Color" standup franchise will soon be expanded to audiobooks.
Simon & Schuster Audio and Laugh Out Loud announced Wednesday that "Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1" will go on sale Sept. 29. The host is Lil Rel Howery of "Get Out" fame, who said in a statement that he hoped to take listeners "on a hilarious ride with a diverse set of comedians who got jokes."
Comedians featured will include Chris Distefano, Aida Rodriguez, Vir Das, Ronny Chieng and Nate Bargatze.
Laugh Out Loud is an entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Fox's Tucker Carlson takes heat for Kenosha commentary
Fox News' Tucker Carlson, no stranger to the hot seat for his commentary, is being criticized for suggesting that no one should be surprised by the killing of two demonstrators during social unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
National
Esper visit to tiny Palau highlights US-China competition
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the Trump administration's campaign to counter China's efforts to supplant America as the dominant Pacific power.
National
Judge blocks rule that moves relief funds to private schools
A federal judge in California has blocked a rule that Michigan, seven other states and four big-city school districts said would unlawfully allow too much pandemic relief aid to be diverted from K-12 public schools to private ones.
Variety
Asian students decry elimination of 5 sports at Dartmouth
Dartmouth College has insisted that eliminating five sports is mostly about saving money but some Asian athletes claim the cuts were possibly discriminatory and serve…
Nation
Liberty students, alumni split on Falwell's scandalous exit
Some say he has sinned but should be forgiven. Others want an investigation.