Comedy and crime fighting join forces for police learning leadership skills

CHICAGO — Three dozen police captains pair off in a Chicago conference room to play a game: They must start a sentence with the last word their partner used.
Many exchanges are nonsensical, full of one-upmanship using difficult words and laughter. But the improvisation game eventually makes sense.
''What we are trying to do, is get you to listen to the end of the sentence,'' says Kelly Leonard, wrapping up the improvisational exercise. ''If my arm was a sentence, when do most people stop listening? Always the elbow! But then you're missing everything that goes after... and sometimes that's critical information.''
The police captains who have flown in from departments across the country nod. ''I definitely do that," some call out.
Officials at the University of Chicago Crime Lab's Policing Leadership Academy brought members of The Second City, Chicago's storied improv theater, to teach police leaders the more diverse skills found in improv exercises — like thinking on your feet, reserving judgment and fully listening.
The academy, a workshop taught over five months, tackles some serious topics like to make data-driven decisions or how to help officers handle on-the-job trauma.
Improving social skills
''We call it yoga for social skills,'' said Leonard, the vice president of Creative Strategy, Innovation and Business Development at The Second City.