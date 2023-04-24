Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

NEW YORK — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

The 75-year-old ''Curb Your Enthusiasm'' star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.

''For the last three-and-a-half years, I've had sort of a rocky time,'' he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and he had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.

He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson's. ''Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool,'' he said. ''I'm finished with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting."

Lewis' big screen credits include ''Robin Hood: Men in Tights,'' ''Leaving Las Vegas'' and ''Vamps'' and TV appearances on everything from ''7th Heaven'' to ''George Lopez'' and ''BoJack Horseman'' to ''Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.''