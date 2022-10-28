One of the best-selling recording artists of the 1990s, Shania Twain could have one of the top concert treks of 2023 following Friday's announcement of her Queen of Me Tour, which includes a May 17 date at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Wednesday night gig in St. Paul falls three weeks into the tour, which will follow the Feb. 3 release of Twain's new album of the same name, her first record in five years. One song from "Queen of Me" was already released a month ago, the ultra-poppy "Waking Up Dreaming" (posted below). She dropped another track on Friday titled "Last Day of Summer."

Tickets to the Xcel Center show go on sale next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tour promoter Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, did not name tickets prices in the publicly owned arena and typically bases the amount based on demand nowadays.

Iowa country singer Hailey Whitters, who had a minor hit this year with "Everything She Ain't," will open the show.

After taking a hiatus from performances for more than a decade in the early-2000s — due in part to trouble with her vocal cords — Twain returned to the stage with a Las Vegas residency in 2012 and then to touring in 2015. She has twice packed Xcel Center twice since then.

The Ontario-reared singer, 57, is still the top-selling female artist of all time in country music. In recent years, she has gained renewed acclaim via younger fans like Taylor Swift and a cultish fan base of sorts, evident in the Twin Cities via Twain tribute shows at the Turf Club and brunch parties in her honor from the Flip Phone drag-queen crew.