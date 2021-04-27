Annie Mack adjusted the microphone Sunday at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis, her hands shaking. It had been a year since her last soundcheck, her last show.

Suddenly, a loud pop burst through the speakers.

"Well, it is my first time," Mack said, smiling at the sound engineer. "It really is."

After more than a year of lost gigs and living-room livestreams, performers are preparing for a cautious return to stages shaped by rehearsal bubbles and backstage masks and distanced seating.

Most major plays and mega concerts are months off, still. The Minnesota Orchestra will welcome back limited audiences in June. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will pick up where it left off with "The Music Man" in July. First Avenue will resume indoor shows at its venues in September. But the Guthrie Theater isn't planning a big in-person production until "A Christmas Carol" opens in November.

A year into a pandemic that's forever altered the arts scene and decimated many individual artists' livelihoods, performers are beginning to book indoor gigs and banter with live audiences again.

Returning to live music feels like reuniting with an old lover, Mack said, with the same sorts of fervent promises. Venues will value anew the energy and audiences that performers bring, she said. Audiences will respect the sacredness of what's being offered. And musicians will show up on time for sound check.

"Oh my goodness, I will cherish you," she said, chuckling. "I will not take you for granted."

But Mack, like other performers, will show up differently this time. After a powerful set during Billy McLaughlin's weekly "The Church of the Lost Souls," she told the socially-distanced crowd how this year apart has shaped which gigs she plays.

"My hustle has changed," Mack said. "I move with more intention."

Many actors and artists, musicians and fans have been using this pause to rethink their industries and their art forms, from how people are paid to how the biggest institutions wield their power.

They don't just want to return to stages. They're demanding those stages better reflect their communities.

"My great hope is that the theater industry, when it comes back, looks very different from when we left it," said AnaSofía Villanueva, a theater producer, director, writer and activist.

Since George Floyd's murder last summer spurred a broader cultural uprising, she's seen theaters across the country tweak their programming, "which is important," she said. "Representation does matter."

But Villanueva fears that large theaters will "continue to hide behind a facade of displayed diversity onstage," as she put it in an essay last year, rather than doing the deep, structural work that's needed.

Chapter head

The arts and culture industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic, leaving many artists — especially performing artists — suddenly unemployed.

During the quarter that ended in September, the national unemployment rate averaged 8.5%, but 55% of dancers, 52% of actors and 27% of musicians were out of work, according to the National Endowment for the Arts. Those figures improved during the past quarter, said Sunil Iyengar, the NEA's research director. "We're hopeful that's a trend," he said.

Both artists and arts organizations have been scrambling and hustling, he said, shifting to virtual platforms and performances. (Streaming can be costly, he noted, and income from it is trickier.) As in-person events begin again, organizations have reported that they'll continue engaging audiences virtually, too, Iyengar said.

A recent NEA webinar on reopening started with recorded remarks from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who pegged a return to movie and Broadway theaters "sometime in the fall," adding "this is no guarantee."

"Even when things open up again ... you're still going to be dealing with limited seating capacity," Iyengar said. He's hopeful that federal funding for the arts, including the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program co-authored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will help organizations in the meantime.

Chanhassen was nine shows into "The Music Man" when concerns about COVID-19 forced venues to close. A three-week pause became three months, became a year.

"I don't think any of us realized how life-altering this would be," said Michael Gruber, a veteran theater actor who had been earning raves for his Harold Hill.

Each week since then, the cast has held a Zoom happy hour. On the one-year anniversary of the show's sudden stop, they gathered in the theater's parking lot.

Gruber, 56, has used the time to deconstruct and rebuild his singing voice, an exercise he couldn't have fit between eight shows a week. He's given vocal lessons via Zoom. He's performed in senior center parking lots, singing "Ya Got Trouble" partly to keep fresh its lyrics and language.

"Music Man" is set to reopen in July. New rules, worked out with the Actors' Equity union, include a requirement that each person backstage be vaccinated, said spokeswoman Kris Howland. There will be face masks and air purifiers. The theater is upgrading its ventilation system.

Most of the close-knit cast is returning. One actor, though, has switched careers. One youth has left for college. But Gruber's options are limited, he joked: "What else could I do? Nobody wants a 56-year-old who sings and dances."

"Luckily the theater I'm working at is in a financial situation that there is a job to go back to when we're ready to go back," he said. "Many people don't have jobs to go back to. Even Broadway shows have closed.

"I'm really going to savor it."

Some arts groups are moving outdoors. The Schubert Club will hold five concerts at the State Fairgrounds in early June starring cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han.

But several big outdoor events have been nixed. The State Fair is hoping to return in August but Northern Spark, the dusk-til-dawn art festival, has said June events will occur online and by mail.

Funding, too, has been in flux. The Minnesota State Arts Board has canceled project grants in favor of smaller, more flexible grants, and corporations have pulled money from the arts to other aims.

"Just because the vaccine is here, and it might be safe to gather again, doesn't mean we can," said Northern Spark executive director Sarah Peters. "We've all gone through hell in our budgets."

Showing up 'in full'

On a gray, drizzly Sunday, about 50 people sipped cocktails and sang along, spread out among the 365 seats inthe Parkway Theater. It was the 11th of 12 shows in a series, also streamed online, led by McLaughlin and SimpleGifts.

But it was Mack's first show since March 10, 2020, when "everything just stopped."

Small gigs and big moneymakers disappeared from her calendar. She sat and ate and grieved. Then a police officer murdered George Floyd, raising a new kind of grief.

Mack recorded an EP rooted in blues, gospel and Americana — a "humble offering."

She baked and gardened and cared for her kids. She also studied to become a death doula, building on her often traumatic experiences with death, and her belief that people can have a good death. "I want to walk that journey with people." But because of COVID restrictions, for now she's volunteering in the kitchen of a hospice center, making meals.

"I put whipped cream and chocolate sauce on everything," said Mack, who lives in Rochester.

Music, though, keeps calling. And the pandemic has taught her new ways to respond. She won't do stuff "that doesn't serve my spirit and my community." Many of her performances are educational, connecting with young women of color.

She shows up now, she said, "not in fragments, but as a full Black woman who has found a medium, a tool."

