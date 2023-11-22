With the heavy lifting of Thanksgiving done, it's time to put away the good dishes and leftovers and start planning your holiday baking adventures.

The first place to start: this year's batch of winners from the annual Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest. And if you want to taste them before baking, you're in luck.

After sorting through more than 150 entries and testing (and tasting) 22 of them, the winning recipes have been selected — all five of them — and they're delicious.

But don't take our word for it. Mark your calendars for Nov. 30 and join us at Southdale Center, where you'll be able to sample cookies, mingle with fellow bakers and ask questions from the Taste team and baking professionals — all for free. The 2023 winner and finalists will be recognized as part of the program, which starts at 11 a.m. Cookie sampling will follow the program, and will be available while supplies last.

This year we have a special guest: Zoë François, Minnesota author, pastry chef and star of "Zoë Bakes," will be among the panelists answering your most pressing baking questions. Do you have a favorite Zoë François book? Be sure to bring it (or head to your favorite bookstore before the event) — she'll be available to sign your copy.

To get us into the festive mood, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will provide musical entertainment. It's a free event, but we are encouraging those attending to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation for Second Harvest Heartland. Guests can also register for a gift basket.

The winning cookies will be published in the Star Tribune's Taste section and online at startribune.com/cookies on Nov. 30. You'll be in for a treat — our cookie finder is getting a refresh, too.