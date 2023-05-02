NEW YORK — Comcast subscribers will be able to view the NFL Network after all.
The cable company said Tuesday morning in a statement that there is a new carriage agreement. The old one expired Monday.
The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.
NBCUniversal, which airs ''Sunday Night Football,'' is owned by Comcast. Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.
