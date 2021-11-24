SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Kyle Colvin recorded a double-double with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds and Cal Poly edged Idaho 67-63.
Brantly Stevenson had 10 points and eight rebounds for Cal Poly (2-4), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Kobe Sanders added seven rebounds.
Mikey Dixon had 18 points for the Vandals (1-5), now owners of a four-game skid. Trevante Anderson added 11 points and Philip Pepple Jr. blocked four shots.
