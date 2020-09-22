Minnesota United FC (5-4-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (8-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays Minnesota United FC on a defensive hot streak after giving up just nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Crew are 6-0-0 at home. Columbus is 2-0-1 when it scores two goals.

Minnesota United FC is 2-3-3 in road games. Kevin Molino ranks fourth in MLS action with five goals. Minnesota United FC has 29 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes leads Columbus with seven goals. has six goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Molino has five goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 2.8 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured).