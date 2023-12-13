Columbus High School senior Colton Brunell surpassed the state's career rushing record in the first round of the WIAA playoffs — and the final home game of his high school football career.

The game was stopped to recognize his achievement, he celebrated with teammates and was engulfed in hugs from the Cardinals' coaching staff.

''It was sweet,'' Brunell said.

Brunell and the Cardinals reached the third round in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, falling to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brunell wound up rushing for 2,298 yards on 309 carries and 32 touchdowns. That gave him 7,416 yards and 106 rushing touchdowns in his career.

For his effort this season, Brunell was named as a unanimous first-team selection as a running back, a high honorable mention choice as an inside linebacker and the state's player of the year on the 2023 Associated Press All-State football team, which was determined by a statewide panel of sports reporters and released Wednesday.

Brunell said he appreciated how his teammates — from the blocking of his offensive line, tight ends and receivers to the preparation the scout team provided — aided his standout rushing performance.

''It means a lot because not many people can say they got the player of the year,'' said Brunell, who's verbally committed to North Dakota. ''It's nice how my team brought me up and got me to this point. … I'm definitely thankful for that.''

Columbus football coach Andrew Selgrad was impressed Brunell topped 2,000 in three consecutive seasons playing running back.

''To have over 7,400 yards, it's incredible,'' Selgrad said. ''He's a fantastic young man and running back. … In terms of his play, it was hard to improve from what he had done. He has great vision on the field. He had three years of consistency and that is hard to do when you are the focal point of the offense. To do what he did is very impressive.''

As a group, the Cardinals took pride in the state record.

''Obviously, it's an individual record, but we view it as a team record,'' Selgrad said. ''It takes everyone to do that. … Everybody has their hand on it — every player in the last three years. That is something we are very proud of as a program. It means a lot. To have more than 2,000 yards in three consecutive seasons is very challenging, especially in today's modern offense.''

Selgrad said the soft-spoken and humble Brunell demonstrated outstanding leadership during his senior season, particularly while working with a young offense line after an experienced group of linemen graduated from Columbus' Division 4 state championship team in 2022. Brunell, who finished third in rushing yards in the state, averaged 191.5 yards per game this past season.

''He's not a `me-guy,' he's a `we-guy,' '' Selgrad said. ''He wanted the team to be successful, even though (the offense) went through him. He's an uplifting individual. He will be missed.''

Other players considered for state player of the year were Two Rivers senior running back and linebacker Chase Matthias, Appleton North senior inside linebacker Brock Arndt, Kewaunee senior running back Owen Carlson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, Sussex Hamilton senior quarterback Tyler Hatcher, Mosinee senior defensive back Keagen Jirschele, Lodi senior quarterback Mason Lane, Hartland Arrowhead senior offensive lineman Garrett Sexton and Franklin senior running back Terrance Shelton.