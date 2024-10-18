Sports

Columbus and Minnesota face off in non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (2-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

By The Associated Press

October 18, 2024 at 8:11AM

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Columbus had a 27-43-12 record overall and a 17-19-5 record in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 234 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.8 per game on 30.0 shots per game.

Minnesota went 39-33-10 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Wild had a 22.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 273 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

