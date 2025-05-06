Columbia, New York-Presbyterian Hospital settle hundreds of sex abuse claims involving ex-doctor

Allegations of misconduct during examinations first surfaced in 2012. Hadden was indicted on state charges in 2014 as women kept coming forward. But in 2016, the office of the Manhattan district attorney at the time, Cyrus Vance Jr., allowed Hadden to plead guilty to two low-level felonies and a misdemeanor in a deal that required him to give up his medical license but did not require jail time and kept him out of the state's sex offender registry.