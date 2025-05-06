Columbia, New York-Presbyterian Hospital settle hundreds of sex abuse claims involving ex-doctor

Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital have agreed to a $750 million settlement of hundreds of sexual abuse claims by patients of disgraced and imprisoned former gynecologist Robert Hadden, bringing total legal payouts in civil cases involving the ex-doctor to over $1 billion, according to the plaintiffs' lawyer.
Hadden, now 66, was accused of molesting patients during a decades-long career at prestigious New York City hospitals including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian. He was convicted by a jury in 2023 of federal sex crime charges and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
The new settlements, approved by a Manhattan judge Monday, come in 576 legal cases against the Ivy League school, the hospital and others over the abuse by Hadden, plaintiffs' attorney Anthony T. DiPietro said.
''This victory is not just for the victims and survivors of Columbia University and The New York-Presbyterian Hospital's cover-up who bravely came forward, but for all of us who entrust medical institutions with our health care,'' DiPietro said in statement.
''For far too long, Columbia and New York-Presbyterian have prioritized protecting their reputations over protecting their patients," he said. "This settlement sends a powerful message that we're here to ensure that institutions covering up exploitation and abuse will be held fully accountable for their crimes.''
DiPietro said the average payout to plaintiffs from the new settlement will be about $1.3 million. Columbia previously agreed to $277 million in settlements with more than 200 other plaintiffs over Hadden's sexual abuse, he said.
Columbia confirmed the settlement but not the amount Tuesday. Lawyers for the school and New York-Presbyterian did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
''As previously announced, Columbia is implementing a multi-pronged plan, including an external investigation, a survivors' settlement fund, and a series of new and updated patient safety policies and programs to address the abuses of Robert Hadden," the university said in statement responding to an Associated Press message specifically asking about the $750 million deal.