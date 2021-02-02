COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A man was shot during an alleged carjacking in Columbia Heights early Tuesday, authorities said.
The Columbia Heights Police Department said officers responded to the sound of gunfire and a speeding vehicle just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A man at the scene reported being shot and his vehicle being stolen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
No arrests have been made and the vehicle has not been located, authorities said. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.
