Columbia Heights conducted a national search to find its new city manager, and in the end, the city promoted Assistant City Manager Aaron Chirpich to the job.

Chirpich, 44, took over last last month for interim City Manager Kevin Hansen, who had held the position since April 2023. Hansen will return to his former position as public works director and city engineer, a city spokesman said.

Chirpich was one of 40 applicants for the job and one of five the City Council chose for interviews.

Before joining the Columbia Heights staff in 2010, Chirpich served as a development specialist for the Headwaters Regional Development Commission and worked for five years as community development specialist for New Hope.

In Columbia Heights, he started as community development director, and the role of assistant city manager was added to his duties. He also was involved in key projects, including the new Columbia Heights City Hall and an affordable housing unit on 42nd Avenue.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Bemidji State University and a master of public administration degree from Metropolitan State University.