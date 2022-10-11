More from Star Tribune
Twins
With roster changes coming, Falvey hopes to be in mix for Correa
The star shortstop for the Twins has an opt-out clause in his contract that he can invoke after the World Series ends.
Vikings
Vikings running back Chandler to miss 'weeks' with broken thumb
Ty Chandler, the rookie fifth-round pick, is expected to miss multiple weeks and could end up on injured reserve, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
Columbia Heights City Council votes to censure member
The council voted 4-0 to censure KT Jacobs, accused of making a racist phone call to a biracial candidate for office, and also passed an added motion asking her to resign her seat.
Business
Climate bill positions big oil and gas companies to cash in
It is an appealing proposition for a nation urgently trying to confront global warming: enlist state-of-the-art machinery to trap and bury harmful greenhouse gas emissions…
Twins
Souhan: Nine observations as Twins wrap-up the 2022 season
Give the Twins credit: their leadership takes on tough questions — and they have plenty of those to solve this offseason, from pitching to hitting, coaching, contracts and more.