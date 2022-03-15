Muja Burton of Columbia Heights leads the team in scoring, averaging 22.9 points a game.

MUJA BURTON

Columbia Heights • basketball

Burton gains more confidence with each passing day.

The senior forward scored a career-high 37 points for the No. 1-ranked, unbeaten Hylanders (23-0) in an 84-54 victory over Minneapolis Henry in the Class 3A, Section 4 semifinals. It was his fourth 30-point game of the season.

"My appreciation for the game has grown every year, especially being a senior now and this being my last season," Burton said. "You have to make adjustments every year. I am really confident now."

The three-year starter is the Hylanders' leading scorer, averaging 22.9 points per game.

"I have become a little more athletic every year," Burton said. "You can always continue to improve. It takes dedication."

Burton would like nothing better than to conclude his career with his first trip to the state tournament.

"Every team's goal is to get to the state tournament and win it," Burton said. "That has been part of the process for all five of the seniors on our team."

.

KATE CORDES

Shakopee • basketball

Cordes got the Sabers to the state tournament by making a shot from just beyond half-court at the buzzer, giving fourth-seeded Shakopee a 50-47 upset victory over Eden Prairie in the Class 4A, Section 2 championship game. "You play basketball for moments like this," Cordes said. "It's a dream."

GAVYN THORESON

Andover • hockey

His goal with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining forced overtime in the Class 2A championship game, eventually won by the Huskies 6-5 over Maple Grove in double overtime. The junior forward also had two assists. He had four goals and four assists in the tournament.

MARIA COUNTS

Providence Academy • basketball

The senior forward scored a season-high 23 points, nearly twice her season average, in the Lions' 95-81 triumph over Holy Family in the Class 2A, Section 5 final. Counts, who averages 12 points per game, also had 14 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots.

NASIR WHITLOCK

DeLaSalle • basketball

In the Islanders' first two Class 3A, Section 3 tournament games, the junior guard scored 51 points, giving him 18 games of at least 20 points this season. He has a 40-point performance and seven games of at least 30 points for the No. 4-ranked team.

LAUREN ECKERLE

White Bear Lake • basketball

Eckerle averaged 20 points per game in section play, capping it with a 22-point game in the Bears' 63-57 upset victory over Stillwater in the Class 4A, Section 4 final. "She made big plays when we needed them the most," Bears coach Jeremy Post said.

JOSHUA GIULIANI

Maple Grove • hockey

The senior forward stood out in all three of Maple Grove's state tournament games. He had a hat trick and one assist in the team's loss in the Class 2A final after producing those same stats in the semifinals and getting two goals and two assists in the quarterfinals.

RON HAGGSTROM

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a color photo and a link, if available, to video.