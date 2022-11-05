CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Columbia won at Harvard for the first time since 1995, blocking back-to-back field goal attempts, tipping another and scoring a go-ahead two-point conversion to beat the Crimson 21-20 on Saturday.

Harvard turned the ball over on downs at the Lions' 32 and, after holding Columbia (4-4, 1-5 Ivy League) to a three-and-out, drove 55 yards to the Columbia 25 with 1:17 left. Jonah Lipel 's 42-yard field goal attempt was tipped and hit an upright.

Earlier, Scott Valentas blocked a 24-yard field goal attempt to end the third quarter, and Seth Parker blocked a 49-yard attempt early in the fourth.

Caden Bell led the Lions on an eight play, 40-yard drive he capped with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Luke Painton. Alex Felkins kicked the extra point, but Harvard (5-3, 3-2) was off-side, Columbia decided to go for the 2-point conversion and Bell found Ryan Young on a screen pass at the goal line for the 21-20 lead.

Bell completed 16 of 30 passes for 190 yards for Columbia but was picked off three times. Bryson Canty had five catches for 92 yards.

