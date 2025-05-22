Colts owner Jim Irsay remembered for love of football, commitment to music, animal welfare

''Playing for a team that Mr Irsay ran was an honor. He was funny, brilliant, unique, and somehow still wildly relatable for a man who became the sole owner of an NFL team at the age of 37.. and before that, hired as the youngest general manager in the history of the league as a 24 year old. He battled his demons, as we all do but, God blessed Jim Irsay with an abundance of compassion.. he wanted to give back/help everybody and everything he saw or knew about… putting a list together of all of the causes/things/people that he's given to would be an impossible task.'' — former Colts punter and broadcaster Pat McAfee.