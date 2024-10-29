Wires

Colts are benching Anthony Richardson and starting Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday against Vikings, AP sources say

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 6:26PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts are benching Anthony Richardson and starting Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday against Vikings, AP sources say.

