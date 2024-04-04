NEW YORK — Pete Alonso launched a tying homer leading off the ninth inning, Tyrone Taylor lined a game-winning single and the New York Mets — after going 13 innings without a hit — rallied past the Detroit Tigers 2-1 for their first victory of the season Thursday and a doubleheader split.

Harrison Bader's bloop single to start the eighth was New York's first hit in the second game. But the Mets (1-5) finally broke through in the ninth to give Carlos Mendoza his first win as a major league manager. They avoided opening 0-6 for the first time since their second season in 1963.

New York blew a three-run lead in the opener and lost 6-3 in 11 innings after Colt Keith hit a tiebreaking double.

Javier Baez had an early RBI single in the second game for the Tigers (5-1), who were the last unbeaten team in the majors.

