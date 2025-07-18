Colorful murals bring hope of revitalization to south Minneapolis

An empty dirt lot on E. Lake Street near the light rail station used to be Express Payday Loans and Money Express stores. But on a steamy Tuesday afternoon in early July, a garden started to grow on an exterior wall of the future Atlas Staffing building and rental spaces. Muralists spray-painted thick green leaves, milkweed plants, honeycomb patterns, pink flowers and monarch butterflies onto a bright blue wall.
Oglala Lakota muralist Nick Jumping Eagle eyed two pink spray paint tones in the makeshift artist tent, grabbed them, then raced back over to focus on a flower petal.
The night before, the team of self-taught Santee Dakota and Oglala Lakota muralist Thomasina Topbear, Jumping Eagle, Levi EagleFeather and Seth Blewett stayed till 2 a.m., painting the 90-foot-wide by 17-foot-tall mural.
“Originally this was Dakota land, this is my ancestral homeland, and now you have people coming in from all over the world and we have to learn how to live together and sustain,” said Topbear, a founder of the mural collective City Mischief Murals. “I think the monarch butterfly definitely represents being able to migrate like that, and also help the land.”
This bright spot in the neighborhood is one of 33 murals that have gone up on Lake Street this summer, a $1 million project of the Lake Street Council’s Lake Street Lift, with funding from the state.
Another five murals went up this summer on the Midtown Greenway, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Minnesota Humanities Center, $10,000 from the Minneapolis Foundation and some individual donations. Murals of this size and scale seek to bring color, hope and care into the neighborhoods and are essential to revitalization efforts.
“Doing so many murals at a time I think makes a really great visual impact and just this feeling of community care in disinvested spaces,” said Joan Vorderbruggen, a consultant for the Lake Street Council who was brought on to manage the massive mural project.
Wearing red sunglasses and a hat with LAKE STREET stitched onto it, Vorderbruggen admired Topbear and crew’s mural. In addition to bringing in muralists, the Lake Street Council also primed the walls of businesses receiving murals.