Colorado's Deion Sanders praises rival coach Matt Rhule ahead of Nebraska game

That's quite a contrast from last season, when the Buffaloes' theme for Nebraska week was, ''This is personal.'' It was an ode to the history of the rivalry and of the Buffaloes taking note of some critical comments out of Lincoln that spring. What drew the Buffaloes' ire, in particular, was Rhule speaking about how excited he was to coach the players he inherited when he took over the program while others appeared more anxious about players arriving through the transfer portal.