COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson will stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday after reviewing evidence in the case.

Authorities allege that Letecia Stauch, 38, killed Gannon Stauch at their home in January 2020.

At a hearing earlier this month, prosecutors presented evidence that investigators found Gannon's blood on Stauch's shoe, found her DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that she traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared. The boy's remains were found there in March 2020, The Gazette reported.

Stauch did not appear in court to hear the ruling from District Judge Gregory Werner, choosing instead to watch proceedings on video from jail. Werner said she must appear in person at a hearing Nov. 4 to enter a plea in the case.

Besides first-degree murder, Stauch is charged with child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Werner said Stauch must remain in jail as the case proceeds.

A trial would likely not start until next year, said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.