PUEBLO, Colo. — A train derailment Sunday spewed coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Photos and videos posted of the wreckage by state patrol and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office appear to show a partially collapsed bridge that runs over the interstate and a semi-truck caught beneath it. The site is about 114 miles (183 km) south of Denver.
A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson told The Denver Post that first responders were trying to rescue the semi-truck's driver from the cab. Law-enforcement have not offered more details on whether anyone was hurt.
Officials are directing drivers to avoid the area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Nation
Biden considering trip to Israel in the coming days, but travel isn't final, according to AP source
President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalized, a senior administration official said Sunday.
Nation
Live updates | Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate roughly the northern half of the territory, while others huddled at hospitals in the north on Sunday. Gaza's 2.3 million civilians faced a deepening struggle for food, water and safety, and braced for a looming invasion more than a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on Israel.
Nation
Colorado train derails, spilling mangled train cars and coal across a highway
A train derailment Sunday spewed coal and mangled train cars across a highway near Pueblo, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Nation
Suzanne Somers, of 'Three's Company,' dies at 76
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show ''Three's Company'' and who became an entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author, has died. She was 76.