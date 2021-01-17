PHOENIX — Isaiah Stevens and Adam Thistlewood scored 16 points apiece and Colorado State romped past San Jose State 88-61 on Saturday.
Kendle Moore scored 15 points for the Rams (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), James Moors scored 14) and Colorado State won its fourth straight game.
Sebastian Mendoza had 15 points for the Spartans (2-10, 0-8), losers of four in a row.straight. Richard Washington scored 15 and Ralph Agee 12.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
