Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

''Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better,'' said Rockies owner, chairman and CEO Dick Monfort in a statement. ''While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball."