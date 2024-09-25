Colorado man's malicious prosecution lawsuit over charges in his wife's death was dismissed

''In hindsight, it appears everyone involved now agrees that Mr. Morphew should not have been arrested, at least not at that time,'' U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico wrote in his order Tuesday. He noted that some of the investigators pointed out ''behind the scenes at the time, the investigation wasn't complete, there were loose ends to tie up, and there were too many questions to answer before a case against (Morphew) could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.''