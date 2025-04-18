Nation

Colorado man gets life in prison for killing his wife after posing as ex-boyfriend and stalking her

A Colorado man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday for the murder of his wife after stalking her while posing as an ex-boyfriend.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 8:55PM

DENVER — A Colorado man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday for the murder of his wife after stalking her while posing as an ex-boyfriend.

The mandatory sentence came a day after jurors found Daniel Krug, 44, guilty of first-degree murder, criminal impersonation and stalking.

With his marriage to Kristil Krug falling apart, prosecutors said Krug decided to play ''puppet master'' by scaring his wife and then trying to win her back by protecting her from the fake stalking, uniting them against a common threat.

Kristil Krug, a biochemical engineer, kept a log tracking the increasingly threatening texts and emails that suggested she was being watched. As police investigated the messages, prosecutors said Daniel Krug began to realize that he could face criminal charges and started plotting how to kill his wife to silence her and because she didn't want to be with him anymore.

Prosecutors said he waited for her to return to their suburban Denver home on Dec. 14, 2023, after taking two of their children to school and then knocked her unconscious and stabbed her in the heart.

At the time of the killing, the ex-boyfriend was an eight-hour drive away in Utah, where he was living, according to investigators.

The defense stressed there was no physical evidence linking Daniel Krug to the violent killing, noting that there was no blood found in his car or his clothes, which his daughter said were the same he was wearing when he drove her to the bus stop that morning. None of Daniel Krug's DNA was found at the scene, though partial DNA from an unknown person was found on her neck, the defense said.

about the writer

about the writer

COLLEEN SLEVIN

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

For some, the Florida State University shooting is a grim repeat of the Parkland massacre

She didn't see the gunman or hear the shots but knew what was happening.

Nation

What to know about the shooting at Florida State University

Politics

10,000 pages of records about Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, on Trump's order

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy slumps down in the back seat of the Presidential limousine as it speeds along Elm Street toward the Stemmons Freeway overpass after being fatally shot in Dallas. Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president as Secret Service agent Clinton Hill rides on the back of the car. (AP Photo/Ike Altgens, File) ORG XMIT: TXKJ307