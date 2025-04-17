Colorado man convicted of killing his wife after posing as her ex-boyfriend and stalking her

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Colorado man was convicted Thursday of killing his wife after stalking her while posing as her ex-boyfriend.
Jurors reached the verdict against Daniel Krug, 44, a day after beginning deliberations. They found him guilty of all four charges he faced — first-degree murder as well as two counts of stalking and one count of criminal impersonation.
As soon as the verdict was read, a police officer put handcuffs on Krug, who was wearing a gray suit and sitting with his lawyers. Krug is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.
Krug's parents sat behind him as the verdict was read in the quiet courtroom. The family of his wife, Kristil Krug, sat on the other side of the courtroom.
With his marriage to Kristil Krug falling apart, prosecutors said Krug decided to play ''puppet master'' by scaring his wife and then trying to win her back by protecting her from the fake stalking, uniting them against a common threat.
Kristil Krug, a biochemical engineer, kept a log tracking the increasingly threatening texts and emails that suggested she was being watched. As police investigated the messages, prosecutors said Daniel Krug began to realize that he could face criminal charges and started plotting how to kill his wife to silence her and because she didn't want to be with him anymore.
Prosecutors said he waited for her to return to their suburban Denver home on Dec. 14, 2023, after taking two of their children to school and then knocked her unconscious and stabbed her in the heart.
''He didn't love her. He hated her. Think about what he did to her,'' Senior Deputy District Attorney Kate Armstrong said during closing arguments Wednesday.