DENVER — Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing dead bodies plead guilty to federal charges for defrauding customers.
Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing dead bodies plead guilty to federal charges for defrauding customers
Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing dead bodies plead guilty to federal charges for defrauding customers.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 8:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has died at age 43.