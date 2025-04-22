Colorado fights Trump administration bid to help imprisoned loyalist Tina Peters

DENVER — Colorado officials say President Donald Trump's administration appears to be wielding its ''political power'' to give unprecedented help to a former county election clerk who was convicted of allowing Trump supporters to access election equipment after his 2020 defeat.
The U.S. Justice Department is trying to insert itself into the case of former election clerk Tina Peters, who wants to be released from prison while she appeals her conviction. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in federal court in Denver.
It's one of the latest Trump administration moves to reward allies who violated the law on the president's behalf. Peters' case is among those the government has said it is reviewing for ''abuses of the criminal justice process.''
There have been ''reasonable concerns'' raised about Peters' prosecution, wrote acting U.S. Assistant Attorney General Yaakov M. Roth in a court filing last month.
But Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wants Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak to block the Justice Department from getting involved. Lawyers from Weiser's office said the Justice Department has not given any good reason why it should intervene and has just repeated Peters' arguments.
''Tina Peters was not prosecuted because of any political pressure; she was prosecuted because she broke the law. And just as they did not prosecute her for political reasons, her prosecutors will not accede to any political pressure to give her preferred treatment in sentencing or terms of confinement," lawyers from Weiser's office said in a filing.
Varholak denied a request to allow Peters, who is now in a state prison in Denver after serving a jail sentence, to attend Tuesday's hearing, saying its only purpose was to hear arguments from lawyers.
The lawyers who originally submitted the Justice Department's statement, including Colorado's acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell, have since stepped down from the case because their office helped the state investigate Peters. They said that while they wanted to avoid any conflict of interest, they stood by the Justice Department's statement.