Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes going on trial for murder

He tried to get another fellow inmate to plant fraudulent letters at Craig's home to make it look like his wife was suicidal, prosecutors said. Then, in the weeks before Craig had been set to stand trial in November, prosecutors said he also sent letters to the ex-wife of the inmate he allegedly tried to get to kill the investigator, offering her $20,000 for each person she could find to falsely testify that his wife planned to die by suicide, they said.