GREELEY, Colo. — Jason Gallant had 27 points and Maro Egodotaye scored with five seconds left to give Colorado Christian a 70-69 win against Northern Colorado on Tuesday night.

Gallant had seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (1-1). Egodotaye scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and added seven rebounds. DJ McDonald shot 3 for 15 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Bears (1-4) were led by Dalton Knecht, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Matt Johnson added 20 points for Northern Colorado. Caleb Shaw also had eight points.

The Associated Press created elements this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.