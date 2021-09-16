COLORADO PLAYERS TO WATCH

Linebacker Nate Landman: Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford called Landman the best defensive player on the Buffaloes. He led them with 10 tackles and two pass breakups against Texas A&M.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez: Sanford believes Gonzalez will "play a long time" in the NFL. The former four-star recruit was second on the team with six tackles last weekend.

Defensive end Terrance Lang: The 6-7, 285-pound Lang looks the part of a defensive pass rusher at the next level. Preseason All-Pac-12 selection by media entering the year.

Running back Jarek Broussard: Not the biggest back out there at 5-9, 185, but the sophomore was electric last season in being named Pac-12 offensive player of the year with 895 yards rushing.

MARCUS FULLER