St. Cloud
Driver allegedly was drunk when he killed other motorist in crash south of Princeton, charges say
He left the scene but was persuaded to return, according to the charges.
Business
Minnesota alleges Reynolds, Walmart falsely advertised waste bags as recyclable
State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the lawsuit, which says consumers can't recycle the polyethylene bags at any facility in Minnesota, rendering items within them also non-recyclable.
Rochester
Rochester council overrides mayor veto on plan to open school gyms on Saturdays
Mayor Kim Norton argued city staff hadn't thoroughly studied the issue.
St. Cloud
Sartell to reopen historic bridge as walkway
City officials will celebrate the bridge's reopening Jun 9 during its Summerfest festival.
Hopkins High School Graduation
Hopkins High School graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota