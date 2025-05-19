Colombia's president suggests Vatican could host new peace talks with rebel group

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said on Monday that he is contemplating a new round of peace talks with the nation's largest remaining rebel group, and suggested that the talks could take place in the Vatican.
Petro's statement came after he attended an audience with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, which has not commented on the suggestion that it could host peace talks between Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a group with around 5,000 fighters that was founded in the late 1960s.
''I spoke with the Pope about what can be done for the Vatican to hold the new peace talks,'' Petro said in a video posted on X.
He added that the ELN wants to keep talks in Cuba and Venezuela, but suggested that the Vatican could be a more suitable venue for negotiations.
''I think this is the place, where we can recall the theory of effective love,'' Petro said, referring to one of the founding principles of the rebel group.
The ELN has not commented on Petro's proposal.
Colombia's government suspended peace talks with the ELN in January after the group staged a series of deadly attacks on villages in the northeast Catatumbo region, that forced more than 50,000 people to flee their homes.
Petro, who was a member of another rebel group during his youth, has accused the ELN's leadership of becoming ''greedy'' criminals and of betraying their revolutionary ideals.