Colombia's president backtracks on accusations against US officials in letter to Trump

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian President Gustavo Petro attempted to ease tensions with the United States in June by sending a letter to President Donald Trump saying he did not intend to accuse U.S. officials of trying to overthrow his government.
The confidential letter, dated June 23, was leaked to Colombian media outlets on Monday. Relations between the two countries are at their worst since the 1990s, when the U.S. stripped a Colombian president of his visa following allegations that his campaign was financed by drug traffickers.
In the June 23 letter, Petro appears to backtrack from comments made during a speech on June 11, where he accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio of leading a plot to overthrow his government. Petro had said in the speech that ''a neighboring President'' had told him that Rubio was leading a plot against him.
''I would like to clarify that any expression of mine, which may have been interpreted as a direct accusation about participation in a coup attempt in Colombia had no in intention of signaling anyone personally or questioning the role of the United States, without any proof,'' Petro writes in the letter. He also suggests that both Presidents should lead a U.S. - Latin America summit.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday she was not sure if Trump had seen the letter. Petro did not immediately comment on the letter after it was leaked to the press Monday. Colombia's Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia confirmed the letter was sent last month as part of an effort to ''strengthen" the relation between both countries.
On Thursday, the U.S. recalled its top diplomat from Colombia with the State Department citing ''baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels'' of Colombia's government.
Colombia replied by recalling its ambassador from Washington in what Petro described as an effort to review the bilateral relationship, and analyze what kind of progress has been made on issues such as fighting climate change and ''attacking'' the international finances of drug traffickers.
Colombia and the U.S. have long been partners in the fight against the cocaine trade, with the South American country receiving more than $13 billion in U.S. aid over the past two decades.